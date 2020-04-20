Mark Cuban discusses whether the NBA season will return

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, swung by Damon, Ratto & Kolsky on Monday for an entertaining and informative conversation.

The well-known basketball boss and entrepreneur explained whether the NBA season will return and had some fun with Ray Ratto...

“Ratto you still owe me money.”



Mark Cuban never forgets ---- pic.twitter.com/Dh8jF5MaIA — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 20, 2020

Check out the full interview with Cuban above.