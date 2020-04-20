- Mark Cuban discusses whether the NBA season will return
Damon, Ratto & Kolsky
April 20, 2020 - 4:34 pm
Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, swung by Damon, Ratto & Kolsky on Monday for an entertaining and informative conversation.Listen to your team news NOW.
The well-known basketball boss and entrepreneur explained whether the NBA season will return and had some fun with Ray Ratto...
“Ratto you still owe me money.”— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 20, 2020
Mark Cuban never forgets ---- pic.twitter.com/Dh8jF5MaIA
Check out the full interview with Cuban above.
